Kids learn about generosity by making pet blankets for shelter animals
First-graders and parent volunteers at Kingsley Elementary School in Naperville display one of the fleece blankets they made to be donated to a local animal shelter. First-graders and parent volunteers at Kingsley Elementary School in Naperville display one of the fleece blankets they made to be donated to a local animal shelter.
Read more at Chicago Tribune.
