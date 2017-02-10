Judge: No consolidation question for ...

Judge: No consolidation question for voters in Lisle, Naperville, Warrenville, Woodridge

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Daily Herald

A proposed referendum question asking voters if they want to merge Lisle, Warrenville and Woodridge into Naperville will not appear on the April 4 ballot, a DuPage County judge ruled Wednesday. Judge Paul M. Fullerton granted motions to dismiss the question filed by mayors of the three smaller communities, who have said they oppose the idea of annexing their towns into their larger neighbor.

Naperville, IL

