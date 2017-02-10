Judge: No consolidation question for voters in Lisle, Naperville, Warrenville, Woodridge
A proposed referendum question asking voters if they want to merge Lisle, Warrenville and Woodridge into Naperville will not appear on the April 4 ballot, a DuPage County judge ruled Wednesday. Judge Paul M. Fullerton granted motions to dismiss the question filed by mayors of the three smaller communities, who have said they oppose the idea of annexing their towns into their larger neighbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I am a Vampire seeking a partner in return of e... (May '11)
|42 min
|Stjon
|56
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|3 hr
|SCAM
|304
|Oswego Police Suck (Dec '10)
|7 hr
|Jack Mehoff
|28
|i still love you (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Jack Mehoff
|2
|Oswego residents work with police to stop graff...
|7 hr
|Scooter
|1
|It's time to end Roger Claar's reign in Bolingb...
|8 hr
|Reject Roger Claar
|32
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|Wed
|mee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC