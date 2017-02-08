Judge dismisses proposal to put Naper...

Judge dismisses proposal to put Naperville annexation question on April ballot

A DuPage County judge has ruled that a request to have Woodridge, Lisle, Warrenville and Naperville residents vote on whether the first three towns should be merged with Naperville will not be on the April ballot. A DuPage County judge has ruled that a request to have Woodridge, Lisle, Warrenville and Naperville residents vote on whether the first three towns should be merged with Naperville will not be on the April ballot.

