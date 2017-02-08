Judge dismisses proposal to put Naperville annexation question on April ballot

A DuPage County judge has ruled that a request to have Woodridge, Lisle, Warrenville and Naperville residents vote on whether the first three towns should be merged with Naperville will not be on the April ballot. A DuPage County judge has ruled that a request to have Woodridge, Lisle, Warrenville and Naperville residents vote on whether the first three towns should be merged with Naperville will not be on the April ballot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.