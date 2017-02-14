Join Great Backyard Bird Count Feb. 20

Join Great Backyard Bird Count Feb. 20

Families can learn more about birds that inhabit the area by participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count along with the Naperville Park District. Participants can learn more about winter birds, and identify and record the birds they see from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 20, at Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Road, Naperville.

