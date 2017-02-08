In Hilariously Delicious News: "Polarizing" Toby Keith to Play Ribfest Despite Saucy Protests
According to the Chicago Tribune , some Naperville, Ill., residents are protesting Toby Keith's upcoming appearance at Ribfest on June 30 because he's too "polarizing." Here's the gist of the story: The Exchange Club of Naperville, which hosts Ribfest, announced on Feb. 3 that Toby was slated to perform on the main stage on June 30. However, the mere thought of Toby's presence at their delicious music festival aroused enough disdain that some Naperville residents began voicing their opposition to the "Who's Your Daddy" singer on the Exchange Club's Facebook page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|49 min
|Abby Evens
|303
|It's time to end Roger Claar's reign in Bolingb...
|20 hr
|Reject Roger Claar
|31
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|Wed
|mee
|3
|Looking for female maltese for my male stud
|Wed
|Jortiz
|4
|Illinois woman charged in dog poop-infused melt... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Chicago Phart
|6
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Mar8209
|55
|Roger's Campaign Headquarters Grand Opening
|Tue
|Reckless Elections
|4
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC