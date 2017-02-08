In Hilariously Delicious News: "Polarizing" Toby Keith to Play Ribfest Despite Saucy Protests

According to the Chicago Tribune , some Naperville, Ill., residents are protesting Toby Keith's upcoming appearance at Ribfest on June 30 because he's too "polarizing." Here's the gist of the story: The Exchange Club of Naperville, which hosts Ribfest, announced on Feb. 3 that Toby was slated to perform on the main stage on June 30. However, the mere thought of Toby's presence at their delicious music festival aroused enough disdain that some Naperville residents began voicing their opposition to the "Who's Your Daddy" singer on the Exchange Club's Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.