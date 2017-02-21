'Girl Rising' portrays power of educa...

'Girl Rising' portrays power of educating girls

Thursday

"Girl Rising," a documentary and book on the amazing things that can happen in society when girls are educated, will be shared in Naperville at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Hollywood Palms Cinema, 352 S. Route 59. Worldwide findings indicate societies can be transformed in merely one generation when girls benefit from education. Barriers begin to drop: early marriage, gender-based violence, domestic slavery and sex trafficking among them.

Naperville, IL

