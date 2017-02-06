Free income tax filing help available for seniors
Naperville Park District will provide free tax filing assistance to seniors by appointment only through April 12. Volunteers trained through the AARP Tax-Aide program will be available to meet with individuals from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, 305 W. Jackson Ave., Naperville. Those interested in scheduling a 45-minute appointment for tax assistance may call the Naperville Park District at 848-3613.
