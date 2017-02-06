Free income tax filing help available...

Free income tax filing help available for seniors

19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Naperville Park District will provide free tax filing assistance to seniors by appointment only through April 12. Volunteers trained through the AARP Tax-Aide program will be available to meet with individuals from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, 305 W. Jackson Ave., Naperville. Those interested in scheduling a 45-minute appointment for tax assistance may call the Naperville Park District at 848-3613.

