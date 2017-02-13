Foster meets at Islamic Center to discuss Trump travel ban
US Rep. Bill Foster addressed the problems he sees in President Trump's ban on travel from seven Muslim nations during a standing room only meeting Monday at the Islamic Center of Naperville. Foster considers it "religious bigotry."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|crowley is a jagoff 2
|2 hr
|Mrs England
|6
|It's time to end Roger Claar's reign in Bolingb...
|4 hr
|Bolingbrook jim
|34
|Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac...
|8 hr
|Your mothers pimp
|4
|Chipain's done
|11 hr
|Heres the news
|2
|Len Wawczak and John Gibson
|11 hr
|Leprechuan
|5
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|15 hr
|Chase Smith13
|305
|Bolingbrook Trustee Code of Conduct
|Sun
|Reject Roger Claar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC