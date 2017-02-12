Fifth Third Bank robbed in Naperville

Fifth Third Bank robbed in Naperville

The suspect entered the Fifth Third Bank branch at 1311 Ridgeland Avenue in Naperville about 10:10 a.m. and handed the teller a note, according to the FBI and Naperville police. He then left the bank on foot heading southbound with an undisclosed amount of money.

