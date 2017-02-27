Family Christian to close 240 stores,...

Family Christian to close 240 stores, 9 in Illinois

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Daily Herald

Gilbert R. Boucher [email protected] Chang of Vernon Hills shops at the Family Christian store in Vernon Hills on Monday. The Christian chain has announced that it is closing all 240 stores across the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 36 min Heather Kolb 323
Green Spa (Mar '12) 19 hr Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... 20 hr D Johnson 1
Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI Sun They are both drunks 25
Stephen da business glory on Facebook is a sex ... Sun A concerned mom 1
james povolo arsonist (Aug '16) Sun Red hot nacho tip 38
News Invasive Asian carp continue push toward the Gr... Feb 26 Trump is the man 1
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,229,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC