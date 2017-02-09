Culver's of Aurora Partners with JDRF For Dine & Donate Fundraiser February 16
Culver's of Aurora will partner with JDRF Illinois to host "The Family Mini Mix Up" dine and donate fundraising event on Thursday, February 16, from 4-8 p.m. A local child living with type 1 diabetes, along with family and friends who make up 'Team Rotary-Naperville', will spearhead the event by serving food to guests who dine inside the restaurant as well as those ordering at the drive thru. In addition to collecting donations from guests that evening, Culver's will offer specially priced $2 Mini Concrete Mixers all day on February 16, with $1 of each Mixer sold benefitting JDRF.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's time to end Roger Claar's reign in Bolingb...
|3 hr
|Reject Roger Claar
|31
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|7 hr
|Clinton48
|301
|TRUMP is a JAGOFF
|22 hr
|mee
|3
|Looking for female maltese for my male stud
|Wed
|Jortiz
|4
|Illinois woman charged in dog poop-infused melt... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Chicago Phart
|6
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Mar8209
|55
|Roger's Campaign Headquarters Grand Opening
|Tue
|Reckless Elections
|4
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC