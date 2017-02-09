Culver's of Aurora Partners with JDRF For Dine & Donate Fundraiser February 16

Culver's of Aurora will partner with JDRF Illinois to host "The Family Mini Mix Up" dine and donate fundraising event on Thursday, February 16, from 4-8 p.m. A local child living with type 1 diabetes, along with family and friends who make up 'Team Rotary-Naperville', will spearhead the event by serving food to guests who dine inside the restaurant as well as those ordering at the drive thru. In addition to collecting donations from guests that evening, Culver's will offer specially priced $2 Mini Concrete Mixers all day on February 16, with $1 of each Mixer sold benefitting JDRF.

