Constable: Naperville native turns dying books into living art
In a process that is part surgery and part excavation, artist and Naperville native Brian Dettmer uses an X-ACTO knife and tweezers to turn obsolete books into sculpture. Intricate work on a single word on a single page goes into making this large piece called Americana 54, which Brian Dettmer sculpted in 2013.
