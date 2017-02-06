Constable: Naperville native turns dy...

Constable: Naperville native turns dying books into living art

In a process that is part surgery and part excavation, artist and Naperville native Brian Dettmer uses an X-ACTO knife and tweezers to turn obsolete books into sculpture. Intricate work on a single word on a single page goes into making this large piece called Americana 54, which Brian Dettmer sculpted in 2013.

