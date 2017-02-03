Clark Brands, TransNational Forge Referral Deal
Clark Brands LLC said that it has selected TransNational Processing Inc. as a referral partner to provide credit and payments services to nonpetroleum customers. Under the terms of an agreement signed in December, Clark will recommend TransNational as a payment processing provider to nonpetroleum merchants outside of the Clark footprint.
