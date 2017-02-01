Chicagoland dealerships beset with ne...

Chicagoland dealerships beset with new car thefts

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

Last week was unusually dramatic for dealerships in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Ill., as thieves became increasingly brazen and stole seven vehicles from two dealerships. It started on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 24, when a vehicle of five people pulled into the lot of Infiniti of Naperville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak 3 hr Rueann4 4
Overnight parking 11 hr Not an attorney 2
It's time to end Roger Claar's reign in Bolingb... 11 hr Stop the Reign 22
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) Tue Alaina Power 294
Len Wawczak and John Gibson Mon Ha ha ha ha 3
how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16) Mon You sound stupid 36
schmale & north ave Jan 26 Meat Curtains 8
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,230 • Total comments across all topics: 278,471,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC