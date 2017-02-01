Chicagoland dealerships beset with new car thefts
Last week was unusually dramatic for dealerships in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Ill., as thieves became increasingly brazen and stole seven vehicles from two dealerships. It started on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 24, when a vehicle of five people pulled into the lot of Infiniti of Naperville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak
|3 hr
|Rueann4
|4
|Overnight parking
|11 hr
|Not an attorney
|2
|It's time to end Roger Claar's reign in Bolingb...
|11 hr
|Stop the Reign
|22
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Tue
|Alaina Power
|294
|Len Wawczak and John Gibson
|Mon
|Ha ha ha ha
|3
|how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16)
|Mon
|You sound stupid
|36
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC