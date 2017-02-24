Chervon acquires SKIL Power Tool Bran...

Chervon acquires SKIL Power Tool Brands from Bosch

Chervon, one of the world's top 10 manufacturers of power tools, outdoor power equipment and related products, has completed the purchase of the SKIL and SKILSAW brands from Robert Bosch Tool. The acquisition gives Chervon complete control over the SKIL and SKILSAW businesses in the North American market.

