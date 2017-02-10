'Can You Afford to Retire?' Class Set...

'Can You Afford to Retire?' Class Set for March 9th in Westmont

Depending on your situation, it's a simple question that you may welcome with a sense of accomplishment or receive with more than a little concern. That provocative, but urgent, question is also the title of a free one-hour presentation delivered by a retirement expert on Thursday, March 9th at the Westmont Park District's Community Center, 75 E. Richmond St. Starting at 7 p.m., Greg Kurinec of Bentron Financial Group will guide attendees through several self-evaluation exercises that help reveal their readiness for retirement.

