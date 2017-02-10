Author events: Meet 'Dog Whisperer' C...

Author events: Meet 'Dog Whisperer' Cesar Millan in Chicago, Glencoe Feb. 13

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Daily Herald

TV personality and best-selling author Cesar Millan will discuss his new book, "Cesar Millan's Lessons From the Pack: Stories of the Dogs Who Changed My Life," Monday, Feb. 13, at the Union League Club in Chicago and later that day at the Glencoe Public Library. "Fraulein M." author Caroline Woods signs copies of her novel at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. LaGrange Road, LaGrange.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bolingbrook Trustee Code of Conduct 17 hr Reject Roger Claar 2
News Ashamed of people of Lombard (Jul '09) Sat Camel Knuckle 8
News Mosque near Glen Ellyn to hold service for peac... Sat Furr Burger 1
schmale & north ave Sat Butter Knuckles 9
TRUMP is a JAGOFF Sat Sarah 5
News Illinois woman charged in dog poop-infused melt... (Sep '10) Sat Sarah 7
The Palos Hills poster Sat Captain Obvious 106
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,031 • Total comments across all topics: 278,816,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC