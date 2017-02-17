Author events: Chicago writer Kathlee...

Author events: Chicago writer Kathleen Rooney discusses 'Lillian Boxfish' in Lake Forest

Chicago author Kathleen Rooney will read from, discuss and sign copies of her book "Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Lake Forest Book Store. Meet political scientist and author Richard Sobel as he discusses his book "Citizenship as Foundation of Rights: Meaning for America" at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka.

