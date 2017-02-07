Animator from Naperville makes Disney movies, TV shows
The kid who used to doodle characters in his books at Naperville Central High School is now a Disney animator. Matt Williames , 34, got his first animating job before he even had a driver's license, and worked his way up to his dream job -- as an animator for Hollywood movie and TV studios.
