Unity Partnership building trust betw...

Unity Partnership building trust between police, minorities in DuPage

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Regina Brent of Aurora is president of Unity Partnership, which has been working for the past year to "bridge that gap between the police and the community" in DuPage County, especially among minority groups and at-risk youth. Woodridge police Chief Brian Cunningham, who recently left the Naperville department after 30 years, is among DuPage County police chiefs involved in Unity Partnership and the citizen group's efforts to connect minorities with law enforcement to grow trust and understanding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Palos Hills poster 1 hr Officer Cornholio 82
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 12 hr Donald 248
Committing libel can destroy you 17 hr The Server 4
Singles, STAY AWAY from the DuPage County Fair! (Jun '16) Mon snake eyes 8
Looking for female maltese for my male stud Mon pentagon2017 3
Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI Jan 2 Bolingbrook First... 8
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 1 flyswatter 3
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,616,314

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC