Therapist to speak on how music benefits the brain
Board-certified music therapist Mary Helen Ekstam will talk about how music benefits the brain in "Music and the Brain" from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Road, Naperville. Ekstam is a life-learning advocate at JourneyCare, an organization that offers hospice and palliative care in Illinois, serving nearly 3,000 adult and pediatric patients and their families each day.
