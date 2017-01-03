Therapist to speak on how music benefits the brain

Board-certified music therapist Mary Helen Ekstam will talk about how music benefits the brain in "Music and the Brain" from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Road, Naperville. Ekstam is a life-learning advocate at JourneyCare, an organization that offers hospice and palliative care in Illinois, serving nearly 3,000 adult and pediatric patients and their families each day.

