The Apollo Chorus of Chicago to Perform Bach's Mass in B Minor

One of the most legendary musical organizations in the nation, known for its masterful performances of some of the most beloved repertoire in choral music, The Apollo Chorus , continues its milestone season with Choral Classics- Bach's Mass in B minor. Celebrating the power of live musical performance in collaboration with the Renovo String Orchestra, The Apollo Chorus performs Bach's masterpiece on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E Chicago Ave, Naperville.

