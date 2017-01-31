Summer job seekers invited to Napervi...

Summer job seekers invited to Naperville Park District Job Fair March 4

Adults and high school students seeking summer employment are invited to learn more about part-time, seasonal positions at the Naperville Park District by attending the District's Job Fair on Saturday, March 4. The Job Fair will be held from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, second floor, located at 305 W. Jackson Ave. in downtown Naperville. As one of the area's largest employers of youth, the Naperville Park District offers a variety of seasonal positions that support facilities such as Centennial Beach, Naperbrook and Springbrook Golf Courses, the Riverwalk Café, the Paddleboat Quarry, and Knoch Knolls Nature Center.

