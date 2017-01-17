Suburbanites reflect on witnessing hi...

Suburbanites reflect on witnessing historic Trump inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

Wheaton North High School students wait to get through security Friday before witnessing the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the nation's 45th president. Lydia Marti of Winnetka stands with former Trump campaign manager, and new counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway at the Candelight ball in Washington Thursday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Watch Shut Up jump LIVE! 2 hr You can do it 4
Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI 18 hr sorry I cheated o... 2
Coffee and Gelato at 52/59 Sat Gunny 1
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) Fri Charlie Church 75 275
Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI Thu Bonnies assistant 21
The Palos Hills poster Jan 19 Flounder 97
News look Villa Park Library could emerge from April... Jan 18 Colonel Cracker 1
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,672 • Total comments across all topics: 278,150,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC