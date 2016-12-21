Suburban faith leaders share messages of peace, unity

Leaders of suburban faith communities came together Sunday to share messages of peace, unity and religious harmony during the 2017 World Peace Day Interfaith Prayer Service in Naperville. Dozens of faith practitioners, including members of Baha'i, Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, Sikh and Unitarian Universalist communities, filled North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall to commemorate the day.

