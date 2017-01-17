Student videos wanted to spread word ...

Student videos wanted to spread word on smart energy

Kay McKeen, founder of SCARCE, has devoted her life to recycling and protecting the environment. Her organization is encouraging high school and college students to create video messages about smart energy in languages other than English.

