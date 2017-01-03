Singer and storyteller to present 'Th...

Singer and storyteller to present 'The Old Gravel Road'

Singer-songwriter Jeanne Cotter and her uncle, professional storyteller Michael Cotter, present "The Old Gravel Road" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Road, Naperville. Cotter is the artist-in-residence at St. Thomas for a year, leading the music at weekend Masses once a month and presenting a variety of programs through May 2017.

