Singer and storyteller to present 'The Old Gravel Road'
Singer-songwriter Jeanne Cotter and her uncle, professional storyteller Michael Cotter, present "The Old Gravel Road" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Road, Naperville. Cotter is the artist-in-residence at St. Thomas for a year, leading the music at weekend Masses once a month and presenting a variety of programs through May 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|5 min
|Ashley Morgan
|261
|Lenny the Weasel Wawczak (Dec '14)
|53 min
|Casino king
|108
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|11 hr
|Pathetic Village ...
|17
|The Palos Hills poster
|22 hr
|LMAO at Shut Up
|95
|Bolingbrook Food Pantry
|Jan 6
|Sherri
|17
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|DuPage Township Elections
|Jan 5
|The Karma King
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC