'Seussical' opens at Naperville Central

21 hrs ago

Horton the elephant leads a musical jaunt through several Dr. Seuss-inspired scenarios when "Seussical" takes the stage Friday, Jan. 13, at Naperville Central High School. "It's focused on Horton's dedication to his friends," said Kris Visher, producer and director of the show being presented by Magical Starlight Theatre, a Naperville Park District program.

Naperville, IL

