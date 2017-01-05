Reward posted following alleged con game at Naperville restaurant
Naperville police appealed to the public for help Thursday in finding a man who allegedly stole $92 during a confidence game scam at a fast-food restaurant. The incident occurred Aug. 5 at the Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy store and the adjacent That Burger Joint restaurant at 2879 95th St., a news release read.
