Reward posted following alleged con g...

Reward posted following alleged con game at Naperville restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Naperville police appealed to the public for help Thursday in finding a man who allegedly stole $92 during a confidence game scam at a fast-food restaurant. The incident occurred Aug. 5 at the Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy store and the adjacent That Burger Joint restaurant at 2879 95th St., a news release read.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Palos Hills poster 48 min VW Beetle 85
DuPage Township Elections 7 hr The Karma King 1
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 11 hr Abby Kane 250
Committing libel can destroy you Wed The Server 4
Singles, STAY AWAY from the DuPage County Fair! (Jun '16) Jan 2 snake eyes 8
Looking for female maltese for my male stud Jan 2 Anonymous 3
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 1 flyswatter 3
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,529 • Total comments across all topics: 277,641,994

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC