Retail Properties buys Chicago-area mixed-use mall for $88M

Main Street Promenade is a 182K square foot development including 103K square feet of retail and 79K square feet of office space in well-to-do Naperville, IL. The property is 93.1% occupied with names like Anthropologie, J Crew, Soft Surroundings, Ann Taylor, LOFT, Sur la Table, White House Black Market and Hugo's Frog Bar & Fish House.

