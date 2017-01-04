Referendum petitions submitted seeking voter OK to annex Lisle,...
An unknown individual or group submitted petitions Tuesday to have a measure placed on the April 4 ballot asking voters if they want the municipalities of Warrenville , Lisle and Woodridge annexed into the city of Naperville . Area mayors said don't know the motivation behind the move but can't see any merit or benefit to merging four communities into one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Palos Hills poster
|24 min
|Officer Cornholio
|81
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|9 hr
|Donald
|248
|Committing libel can destroy you
|13 hr
|The Server
|4
|Singles, STAY AWAY from the DuPage County Fair! (Jun '16)
|Mon
|snake eyes
|8
|Looking for female maltese for my male stud
|Mon
|pentagon2017
|3
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|Jan 2
|Bolingbrook First...
|8
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jan 1
|flyswatter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC