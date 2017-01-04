Referendum petitions submitted seekin...

Referendum petitions submitted seeking voter OK to annex Lisle,...

An unknown individual or group submitted petitions Tuesday to have a measure placed on the April 4 ballot asking voters if they want the municipalities of Warrenville , Lisle and Woodridge annexed into the city of Naperville . Area mayors said don't know the motivation behind the move but can't see any merit or benefit to merging four communities into one.

