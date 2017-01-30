Professor found shot to death in Naperville school parking lot
The Naperville Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for useful information to solve the death of Matthew Lange. Lange, 37, of Oswego, was a staff member at Lewis University, who was found shot to death in a car outside Scullen Middle School in Naperville Friday night.
