Possible motive for 4-town merger push: Lowering property taxes
The attorney representing petitioners who want to merge Lisle, Warrenville and Woodridge with Naperville says the initiative is all about money. Annexing the smaller communities to Naperville would allow the larger city to use economies of scale to reduce the property tax burden on residents, Frank Avila said.
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|43 min
|Mike Jones1868
|293
|how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16)
|15 hr
|You sound stupid
|32
|It's time to end Roger Claar's reign in Bolingb...
|Sun
|You sound stupid
|18
|schmale & north ave
|Jan 26
|Meat Curtains
|8
|Len Wawczak and John Gibson
|Jan 25
|Mr Plow LOSER
|1
|The Palos Hills poster
|Jan 25
|Just Do It Already
|99
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
