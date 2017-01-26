Possible motive for 4-town merger pus...

Possible motive for 4-town merger push: Lowering property taxes

The attorney representing petitioners who want to merge Lisle, Warrenville and Woodridge with Naperville says the initiative is all about money. Annexing the smaller communities to Naperville would allow the larger city to use economies of scale to reduce the property tax burden on residents, Frank Avila said.

