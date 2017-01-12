Plywood, heater spark construction site fire in Naperville
Two sheets of plywood that had been covering a window fell onto a heating unit and sparked the blaze on the 800 block of Paisley Court, said Tom Moran, bureau chief with the Naperville Fire Department. No one was injured in the fire, which began about 5:25 a.m. and was spotted by a resident of the nearby 800 block of Shandrew Drive, Moran said.
