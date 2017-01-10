Origin of proposal for Naperville to annex 3 towns remains a mystery
Naperville-area officials say a petition to combine Warrenville, Lisle and Woodridge to join Naperville seems to be a stunt. Jan. 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Palos Hills poster
|8 hr
|LMAO at Shut Up
|95
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|10 hr
|Nicole Temple
|259
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|22 hr
|He should resign
|16
|Bolingbrook Food Pantry
|Jan 6
|Sherri
|17
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15)
|Jan 5
|Smita Tripathi
|53
|DuPage Township Elections
|Jan 5
|The Karma King
|1
|Committing libel can destroy you
|Jan 4
|The Server
|4
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC