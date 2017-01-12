One man arrested, 4 more sought in $1...

One man arrested, 4 more sought in $10,000 Apple store theft

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

An Indiana man believed to be involved in the theft of more than $10,000 in cellphones from the downtown Apple Main Place store is in police custody, Naperville police said. Santori R. Dorsey, 18, of the 200 block of North Illinois Street in South Bend, has been charged with felony retail theft in connection with the Dec. 22 heist, in which a dozen phones were taken from the 120 W. Jefferson Ave. store, Deputy Chief Jason Arres said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 6 hr Alec peek 263
Lenny the Weasel Wawczak (Dec '14) Wed Midget Pimp 110
Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI Tue Pathetic Village ... 17
The Palos Hills poster Jan 10 LMAO at Shut Up 95
Bolingbrook Food Pantry Jan 6 Sherri 17
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Jan 5 Smita Tripathi 53
DuPage Township Elections Jan 5 The Karma King 1
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,650 • Total comments across all topics: 277,847,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC