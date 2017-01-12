One man arrested, 4 more sought in $10,000 Apple store theft
An Indiana man believed to be involved in the theft of more than $10,000 in cellphones from the downtown Apple Main Place store is in police custody, Naperville police said. Santori R. Dorsey, 18, of the 200 block of North Illinois Street in South Bend, has been charged with felony retail theft in connection with the Dec. 22 heist, in which a dozen phones were taken from the 120 W. Jefferson Ave. store, Deputy Chief Jason Arres said.
