North Central students using art to address mental health issues

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Daily Herald

Stirred by the indifferent and sometimes even cruel reactions to mental illness he witnessed as a teen, North Central College student, playwright and director Jesus Martinez is putting his talents to work to try to affect change. The production of his first play, "Far From Normal," debuts Thursday, Jan. 26, at Meiley-Swallow Hall on the college's Naperville campus.

