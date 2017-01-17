New Naperville shops offer ingredients, art, grilled cheese
For foodies in search of gourmet ingredients, for creative types looking to let loose, for anyone hungry for a cheesy taste of nostalgia, downtown Naperville has something new. Here's a look inside VOM FASS, A Colorful Affair and Everdine's Grilled Cheese Co., three new businesses joining the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|look Villa Park Library could emerge from April...
|41 min
|Colonel Cracker
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|10 hr
|Dave Bishop
|271
|Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI
|20 hr
|Cops know your dr...
|1
|Watch Shut Up jump LIVE!
|Tue
|Do It Do It Do It...
|1
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|Jan 14
|Rum and Coke
|19
|Beware Erich Baumgartner Business Practices (Jan '14)
|Jan 13
|Lynn
|14
|So Sorry Shut Up
|Jan 13
|VW Beetle
|144
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC