Naperville turns to students to help redevelop train station area

Before Naperville entertains developer proposals to revitalize the area around the 5th Avenue Metra station north of downtown, officials are seeking ideas from students. Roughly 45 high schoolers in architecture classes at Naperville North and Naperville Central will compete in teams to come up with the best redevelopment plan for roughly 8 acres of city-owned property near the train station and 5th Avenue Station office and apartment building.

