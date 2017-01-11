Naperville students to view Trump inauguration in person

Tourists walk past construction workers climbing scaffolding being put up Wednesday as part of a stage to be used in the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration festivities for President-elect Donald Trump at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Tourists walk past construction workers climbing scaffolding being put up Wednesday as part of a stage to be used in the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration festivities for President-elect Donald Trump at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.