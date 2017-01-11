Naperville students to view Trump ina...

Naperville students to view Trump inauguration in person

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Tourists walk past construction workers climbing scaffolding being put up Wednesday as part of a stage to be used in the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration festivities for President-elect Donald Trump at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Tourists walk past construction workers climbing scaffolding being put up Wednesday as part of a stage to be used in the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration festivities for President-elect Donald Trump at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lenny the Weasel Wawczak (Dec '14) 12 hr Midget Pimp 110
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 17 hr Ashley Morgan 261
Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI Tue Pathetic Village ... 17
The Palos Hills poster Tue LMAO at Shut Up 95
Bolingbrook Food Pantry Jan 6 Sherri 17
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Jan 5 Smita Tripathi 53
DuPage Township Elections Jan 5 The Karma King 1
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,610 • Total comments across all topics: 277,830,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC