Naperville shooting victim had ties to Polish school meeting at Scullen, police say
Naperville police examine the parking lot of Scullen Middle School, where a 37-year-old Oswego man was shot several times Friday night and later died at Edward Hospital in Naperville. Naperville police examine the parking lot of Scullen Middle School, where a 37-year-old Oswego man was shot several times Friday night and later died at Edward Hospital in Naperville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|Drink some more Rog
|29
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|Dillon Harris
|290
|schmale & north ave
|Thu
|Meat Curtains
|8
|Len Wawczak and John Gibson
|Wed
|Mr Plow LOSER
|1
|The Palos Hills poster
|Jan 25
|Just Do It Already
|99
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Jan 25
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Watch Shut Up jump LIVE!
|Jan 24
|Gus StopPo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC