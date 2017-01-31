Naperville police release surveillance images of wallet thief
Naperville police are trying to identify this woman, who is suspected of stealing another woman's purse, then using a credit card she found inside to make purchases and stealing $8,500 from the victim's bank account. Naperville police say this surveillance image shows a suspect wanted for theft of a woman's purse and unlawful use of a credit card found inside.
