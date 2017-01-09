Naperville police called to 8 crashes...

Naperville police called to 8 crashes in less than 2 hours on snowy roads

A band of snow that moved through the area late Monday afternoon figured in eight traffic crashes in Naperville in just over 90 minutes, a police official confirmed. No one was injured in any of the crashes, and no emergency rescue operations needed to be conducted, Williams said.

