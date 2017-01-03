Naperville pledges support to Monarch...

Naperville pledges support to Monarch butterfly

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Daily Herald

Naperville Park District property will become a more inviting environment for Monarch butterflies and other native pollinators, according to a resolution passed by the park board. The idea for a resolution came from a local advocacy group, the DuPage Monarch Project, whose members approached the park district in October with a request to further enhance Monarch butterfly habitat already in the district's parks and to increase awareness of the Monarch's plight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 4 hr Donald 248
Committing libel can destroy you 9 hr The Server 4
The Palos Hills poster 23 hr Officer Cornholio 77
Singles, STAY AWAY from the DuPage County Fair! (Jun '16) Mon snake eyes 8
Looking for female maltese for my male stud Mon pentagon2017 3
Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI Jan 2 Bolingbrook First... 8
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jan 1 flyswatter 3
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,716 • Total comments across all topics: 277,605,005

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC