Naperville native to speak on dieting for your personality
Naperville North High School graduate Jen Widerstrom has become widely known as a fitness expert, trainer, diet consultant and TV personality on both "American Gladiators" and "The Biggest Loser." She also has recently written a book based on her health and fitness knowledge, "Diet Right for Your Personality Type."
