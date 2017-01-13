Naperville man guilty in theft that l...

Naperville man guilty in theft that led to 5-car police chase, crash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A Naperville man who admitted stealing money from a convenience store and later leading Naperville police on a chase that ended in a crash will avoid a felony conviction if he completes the terms of a "second-chance probation" sentence approved Friday by a DuPage County judge. Joseph A. Andalina, 24, of the 1300 block of Ivy Lane, accepted a plea deal in which all charges will be dropped if he successfully finishes the requirements of his probation, which include 180 days in jail, 10 days in the Sheriff's Work Alternative Program, 30 hours of community service work, $180 restitution to the store, $500 restitution to the woman whose car he damaged and completion of his GED, according to court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI 8 hr Rum and Coke 19
Beware Erich Baumgartner Business Practices (Jan '14) 13 hr Lynn 14
So Sorry Shut Up 17 hr VW Beetle 144
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 17 hr Jackee 266
The Palos Hills poster 20 hr Its me 96
Lenny the Weasel Wawczak (Dec '14) Jan 11 Midget Pimp 110
Bolingbrook Food Pantry Jan 6 Sherri 17
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,654 • Total comments across all topics: 277,899,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC