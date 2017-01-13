Naperville man guilty in theft that led to 5-car police chase, crash

A Naperville man who admitted stealing money from a convenience store and later leading Naperville police on a chase that ended in a crash will avoid a felony conviction if he completes the terms of a "second-chance probation" sentence approved Friday by a DuPage County judge. Joseph A. Andalina, 24, of the 1300 block of Ivy Lane, accepted a plea deal in which all charges will be dropped if he successfully finishes the requirements of his probation, which include 180 days in jail, 10 days in the Sheriff's Work Alternative Program, 30 hours of community service work, $180 restitution to the store, $500 restitution to the woman whose car he damaged and completion of his GED, according to court records.

