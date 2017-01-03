Naperville, Lisle township voters to decide on road district merger

Voters in Naperville and Lisle townships will be asked April 4 if they want to combine two separate road districts serving the townships into one unit of government. The move to get the consolidation question on the ballot began last month when Naperville Township Supervisor Rachel Ossyra and Naperville City Council member Kevin Coyne, a Lisle Township resident, presented petitions to DuPage County Judge Bonnie Wheaton.

