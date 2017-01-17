Naperville goals: Decrease mental health calls, fill business vacancies
As part of Naperville's push to release more data for public information and analysis, the city has set a series of goals: The city of Naperville has set seven performance management goals toward which progress will be tracked on an open data portal on the city's website beginning in late March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch Shut Up jump LIVE!
|14 hr
|You can do it
|4
|Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI
|Sat
|sorry I cheated o...
|2
|Coffee and Gelato at 52/59
|Sat
|Gunny
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Jan 20
|Charlie Church 75
|275
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|Jan 19
|Bonnies assistant
|21
|The Palos Hills poster
|Jan 19
|Flounder
|97
|look Villa Park Library could emerge from April...
|Jan 18
|Colonel Cracker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC