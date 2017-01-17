Naperville goals: Decrease mental hea...

Naperville goals: Decrease mental health calls, fill business vacancies

As part of Naperville's push to release more data for public information and analysis, the city has set a series of goals: The city of Naperville has set seven performance management goals toward which progress will be tracked on an open data portal on the city's website beginning in late March.

