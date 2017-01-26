Naperville crashes down slightly in 2016

Police say the diverging diamond interchange at Route 59 and I-88 helped decrease the number of crashes there from 73 in 2015 to 53 in 2016. The intersection of Route 59 and North Aurora Road saw 102 crashes in 2016 -- the most at any one intersection in Naperville last year, police say.

