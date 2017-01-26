Naperville crashes down slightly in 2016
Police say the diverging diamond interchange at Route 59 and I-88 helped decrease the number of crashes there from 73 in 2015 to 53 in 2016. The intersection of Route 59 and North Aurora Road saw 102 crashes in 2016 -- the most at any one intersection in Naperville last year, police say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|3 hr
|Ryan Stewart
|287
|Len Wawczak and John Gibson
|19 hr
|Mr Plow LOSER
|1
|schmale & north ave
|23 hr
|Taco Vendors
|7
|The Palos Hills poster
|Wed
|Just Do It Already
|99
|carol stream police suck!! (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Meat Curtains
|40
|Watch Shut Up jump LIVE!
|Tue
|Gus StopPo
|6
|Help me find my dear friend!
|Mon
|Friend
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC