Nando's PERi-PERi Raises $11,000 for Local High School in Chicago's Hyde Park

Nando's PERi-PERi, the South African-Portuguese restaurant known worldwide for its spicy flame-grilled chicken, is donating $11,020 to the Kenwood Academy High School in Hyde Park. The donation will help fund college visits for students at Kenwood Academy, consistently ranked as one of the best public schools in Chicago.

