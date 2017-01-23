Nando's PERi-PERi Raises $11,000 for Local High School in Chicago's Hyde Park
Nando's PERi-PERi, the South African-Portuguese restaurant known worldwide for its spicy flame-grilled chicken, is donating $11,020 to the Kenwood Academy High School in Hyde Park. The donation will help fund college visits for students at Kenwood Academy, consistently ranked as one of the best public schools in Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local Tourist.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|1 min
|Kayla McGee
|282
|schmale & north ave
|12 hr
|Captain Dingdong
|6
|Watch Shut Up jump LIVE!
|14 hr
|Gus StopPo
|6
|The Palos Hills poster
|20 hr
|Anonymous
|98
|Help me find my dear friend!
|Mon
|Friend
|1
|Dave Schlaker Arrested for DUI
|Jan 21
|sorry I cheated o...
|2
|Coffee and Gelato at 52/59
|Jan 21
|Gunny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC